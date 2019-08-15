NFL training camp tracker: J.J. Watt clashes with Lions coach Matt Patricia at joint practice

Jul 25, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) talks with media after training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

J.J. Watt, Matt Patricia exchange ‘pleasantries’

Texans star J.J. Watt was showing off some serious moves in a joint practice with the Detroit Lions, and it apparently got to be too much for Lions coach Matt Patricia.

After burning tackle Rick Wagner and “sacking” Matthew Stafford during a drill, the defensive end had some words with Patricia that can’t be printed.

The Lions coach is presiding over practice from an ATV after suffering an Achilles injury.

