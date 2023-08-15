NFL training camp tracker: Jets RB Breece Hall activated off PUP list 10 months after ACL tear

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

The New York Jets running back room is nearing full strength. The team activated second-year star Breece Hall off the physically unable to perform list, less than a day after New York added veteran Dalvin Cook on a one-year, $8.6 million deal.

Hall tore his ACL during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos this past October. In that same game, he had scored a 62-yard rushing touchdown and had already rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Hall's emergence as a premier running back helped the Jets start the season 5-2 and he was an early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Oddly enough, the award eventually went to his teammate, wideout Garrett Wilson.

The injury dealt a devastating blow to the Jets' playoff aspirations. New York failed to establish much offense without Hall and won just two of its finals 10 games to fall to 7-9.

Breece Hall played a huge role in the Jets' early-season successes in 2022. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Hall's health was one of the biggest questions for the Jets all offseason, even before the team traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

New York had been linked to Cook since the Vikings released him but were also rumored to be interested in rookie Jahmyr Gibbs with their No. 15 pick before the Detroit Lions drafted him at No. 12. The team did take a running back in the NFL Draft, though not until the fifth round with the selection of Israel Abanikanda.

While Hall will be available to practice, it's unclear how quickly the Jets will re-integrate him into the offense while he continues to recover from the ACL injury he suffered 10 months ago. Perhaps that's why the team pushed to sign Cook before another team swooped in.

