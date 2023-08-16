NFL training camp tracker: Jets DB coach Tony Oden hospitalized after collapsing in joint practice with Bucs

Tony Oden is expected to be fine, coach Robert Saleh said, after he caught some "friendly fire" during practice on Wednesday

New York Jets defensive backs coach Tony Oden was hospitalized after he collapsed during the team’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

It’s not clear specifically what happened to Oden during the practice, though he was seen on his knee shortly after players were separated following a minor altercation during the joint practice. Oden was down for several minutes while medical personnel surrounded him, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, and the cart eventually came out to take Oden off the field.

Jets coach Robert Saleh later confirmed that Oden was transported to a local hospital after he caught some “friendly fire” during one of the altercations. While specifics aren’t known, Saleh said Oden will be fine.

Oden is entering his 20th season in the league as an assistant, and his second with the Jets. This is his fourth season working with Saleh, dating back to their time with the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury was the second major one to come out of Wednesday’s joint practice. Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage went down with a non-contact knee injury, and is now expected to miss the entire season.

The Jets and Buccaneers are set to square off in their preseason game on Saturday.

