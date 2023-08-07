NFL training camp tracker: Jaguars coach Doug Pederson anticipates starters playing vs. Cowboys

Head coach Doug Pederson said he anticipates the Jaguars' starters playing some against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

In one of the marquee team matchups of the preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars figure to play their starters against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. At least according to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

“I’m a big believer in the starters playing,” Pederson said Monday. “I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two this weekend.”

Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville are coming off a surprise AFC South title and playoff win last season, and looking to build off it in their second year under Pederson.

The Jaguars will face the Cowboys at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here's how to watch that game and others this NFL preseason.

Yahoo Sports' team of reporters, Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

NFL preseason updates

Lions reportedly signing QB Bridgewater

Texans to start No. 2 overall pick Stroud in preseason opener

Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game does strong ratings again

Bengals' Chase '100%' wants Burrow to sit opener vs. Browns

Wilson, other starters will play Broncos' preseason opener

Patriots give Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after 'hold-in'

Colts sign RB Drake amid Taylor trade request

Saints, Jordan reportedly agree to 2-year, $27.5M extension

Jets QB Wilson shows improvement in Hall of Fame Game