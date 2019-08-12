NFL training camp tracker: Cardinals begin thinking about life without Patrick Peterson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Nine-year veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson will miss the first regular-season action of his career thanks to a six-game PED suspension and the team is adjusting accordingly.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals will start to dial back the first-team reps of Patrick Peterson, allowing for either Tramaine Brock or Byron Murphy to get more work with 1st unit, in prep of P2 suspension. Said Murphy still has a chance at that role. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 12, 2019

Brock is entering his 10th season having played for the 49ers, Vikings and Broncos and amassing 11 interceptions in that timeframe. Murphy, the first player off the board in the second round of April’s draft, had six picks in two seasons at Washington.

Browns DE leaves practice on stretcher

A scary scene unfolded during Browns practice on Monday as second-year defensive end Chad Thomas was immobilized before being taken away on a stretcher.

#Browns Chad Thomas immobilized on a stretcher and then carted off. Disturbing scene at practice pic.twitter.com/9fYlx7uev0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 12, 2019

#Browns Chad Thomas has feeling in his extremities and was taken to University Hospitals for further evaluation after being carted off — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 12, 2019

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk leaves practice

One of the guys tasked with keeping Drew Brees upright and giving Alvin Kamara running lanes left practice early on Monday.

Ryan Ramczyk left practice with a trainer a few minutes ago. Patrick Omameh at RT. Newhouse at LT with Armstead out. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) August 12, 2019

Ramczyk, in his third season, has started all 31 regular season games he’s appeared in and was named second-team All-Pro in 2018.