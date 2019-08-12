NFL training camp tracker: Cardinals begin thinking about life without Patrick Peterson

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Nine-year veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson will miss the first regular-season action of his career thanks to a six-game PED suspension and the team is adjusting accordingly.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Brock is entering his 10th season having played for the 49ers, Vikings and Broncos and amassing 11 interceptions in that timeframe. Murphy, the first player off the board in the second round of April’s draft, had six picks in two seasons at Washington.

Browns DE leaves practice on stretcher

A scary scene unfolded during Browns practice on Monday as second-year defensive end Chad Thomas was immobilized before being taken away on a stretcher.

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk leaves practice

One of the guys tasked with keeping Drew Brees upright and giving Alvin Kamara running lanes left practice early on Monday.

Ramczyk, in his third season, has started all 31 regular season games he’s appeared in and was named second-team All-Pro in 2018.

What to Read Next