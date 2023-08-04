NFL training camp tracker: Falcons CB Jeff Okudah carted off with ankle injury

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah injured his leg during practice and had to be carted off to the locker room. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the field on Friday after sustaining an ankle injury. Okudah was defending wide receiver Frank Darby during a 1-on-1 drill when he went down, and he was on the field for a bit before the cart came out to take him away.

Jeff Okudah being carted off here at #Falcons training camp pic.twitter.com/PWA4Y817UW — Evan Newton (@evzntv) August 4, 2023

Jeff Okudah is being carted off the field right now. Looked pretty crushed when he was being loaded up onto the cart with the help of trainers. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 4, 2023

Head coach Arthur Smith told the media after practice that Okudah will be getting an MRI on his ankle to determine the severity of the injury.

Okudah, 24, was drafted third overall in 2020 by the Detroit Tigers after playing for Ohio State in college. He spent his first three years in the NFL with the Lions, but spent most of his first two seasons injured. He stayed mostly healthy in 2022, playing 15 games and recording 73 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception. The lions traded him to the Falcons in April for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The Falcons have several options to replace Okudah, including Dee Alford, Tre Flowers, Cornell Armstrong, and rookie Clark Phillips. Flowers replaced Okudah on the first team during the remainder of practice.

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.