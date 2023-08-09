NFL training camp tracker: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle leaves practice with injury

Jaylen Waddle left a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons with injury. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday with an unspecified injury.

Per the Associated Press, Waddle fell to the turf and clutched the right side of his body after making a catch and remained on the ground for roughly five minutes.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Waddle eventually walked off the practice field on his own power and didn't return. The nature and severity of his injury was unclear.

Waddle tallied 75 catches for 1,356 yards with 8 touchdowns in 2022. His 18.1 yards per reception led the NFL. The 1,000-yard campaign was his second in two NFL seasons after he posted 104 catches for 1,015 yards as a rookie in 2021.

The former first-round pick pairs with Tyreek Hill in one of the NFL's most athletic and productive receiving tandems. An injury of any kind is cause for concern in Miami.

Yahoo Sports' team of reporters, Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

NFL preseason updates

Lions reportedly signing QB Bridgewater

Texans to start No. 2 overall pick Stroud in preseason opener

Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game does strong ratings again

Bengals' Chase '100%' wants Burrow to sit opener vs. Browns

Wilson, other starters will play Broncos' preseason opener

Patriots give Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after 'hold-in'

Colts sign RB Drake amid Taylor trade request

Saints, Jordan reportedly agree to 2-year, $27.5M extension

Jets QB Wilson shows improvement in Hall of Fame Game