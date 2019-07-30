NFL training camp tracker: Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick has early edge on Josh Rosen

Jul 25, 2019; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during practice drills at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Fitzpatrick ‘leading the way’ in Dolphins QB battle

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores won’t be making it easy for young trade acquisition Josh Rosen to win the starting quarterback job. He pronounced veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick the early leader of the competition in camp.

Dolphins' HC Brian Flores today, on Miami's QB competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen: "It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

The 36-year-old Harvard alum threw 17 TDs in 8 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Rosen, drafted by the Cardinals as the 10th overall pick in 2018, is aiming to win the job and prove himself a worthy leader for the rebuilding Dolphins after being jettisoned amid a regime change in Arizona.

Tyreek Hill leaves practice with bruised quad

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a leg injury in camp and was carted off the sidelines. The speedy star, who recently found out he would avoid NFL discipline over allegations of child abuse involving his son, reportedly suffered a bruised quad.

