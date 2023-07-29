NFL training camp tracker: Dolphins reportedly sign CB Eli Apple to replace injured Jalen Ramsey

Eli Apple started 31 games for the Bengals since 2021. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The Miami Dolphins appear to have found a short-term replacement for Jalen Ramsey after the team reportedly signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Veteran CB Eli Apple is signing a one-year deal with the #Dolphins, per source.



With Jalen Ramsey out until December, Apple brings a lot of experience to the Miami secondary. His agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt confirmed the deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2023

The signing of Apple was necessitated by a knee injury to Ramsey, who reportedly won't return until December. Apple has plenty of experience at cornerback after he started 31 games for the Cincinnati Bengals over past two seasons, but hasn't caught an interception since 2021. He previously played for the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

But, Apple is perhaps most notably remembered for being beaten by Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp for a touchdown in the Bengals' Super Bowl loss in 2021. Multiple NFL wide receivers mercilessly trolled Apple on social media after the game, a week after Apple called out then-Kansas City Chiefs wideouts Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman following the Bengals's AFC title game win.

Coincidentally, Apple will now be teammates with Hill and face him every day in practice so long as he remains on the team. That reality isn't lost on the Dolphins receiver.

🥹 Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

