NFL training camp tracker: Damar Hamlin practices in pads for first time since cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has no health restrictions and is a full participant in training camp. Now he's taken the next step: practicing in pads. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

It's a big day for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He took a big step in his recovery on Monday, practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest.

Damar Hamlin back in pads for the first time since January here at #Bills camp. pic.twitter.com/UPbWbeWBZO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2023

a quiet moment of prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏



today he's back on the field in full pads.



an unbelievable moment and testament for him, his medical team and #billsmafia 🫶#bills #nfl #buffalobills pic.twitter.com/6ebMjKuZ92 — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) July 31, 2023

Hamlin's parents and younger brother were at practice to support him, as was his agent Ira Turner.

Damar Hamlin with parents, Mario & Nina, brother Damir, and agent Ira Turner after practice. A really cool day for the whole family. Also Damir said he’s better at baseball, and I do know he won MVP of his team *at least* three times this summer 🏆 pic.twitter.com/umJiInIose — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) July 31, 2023

Hamlin also spent a moment with head athletic trainer Nate Breske before practice began.

Damar Hamlin with head athletic trainer Nate Breske before practice, waving to Hamlin’s family. pic.twitter.com/BwbiSlbMLZ — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 31, 2023

Damar Hamlin sharing moment with #Bills head trainer Nate Breske this morning before Hamlin’s first padded practice since suffering cardiac arrest on field January 2nd. pic.twitter.com/4UPyIbc15N — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) July 31, 2023

Hamlin, 25, went into cardiac arrest on the field in January during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He collapsed after being hit square in the chest with a tackle and had to be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel. After 15 minutes, Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Once he regained consciousness, Hamlin began his remarkable recovery. Just three months after his on-field collapse, doctors cleared him to return with no restrictions. He was a "full go" for the start of training camp, and when he ran in for the first time last week, fans gave him a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

Damar Hamlin has just entered the field. pic.twitter.com/m5f9YTfG69 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) July 26, 2023

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.