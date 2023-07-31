NFL training camp tracker: Damar Hamlin practices in pads for first time since cardiac arrest

Jul 26, 2023; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) participates in drills in on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has no health restrictions and is a full participant in training camp. Now he's taken the next step: practicing in pads. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

It's a big day for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He took a big step in his recovery on Monday, practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest.

Hamlin's parents and younger brother were at practice to support him, as was his agent Ira Turner.

Hamlin also spent a moment with head athletic trainer Nate Breske before practice began.

Hamlin, 25, went into cardiac arrest on the field in January during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He collapsed after being hit square in the chest with a tackle and had to be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel. After 15 minutes, Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Once he regained consciousness, Hamlin began his remarkable recovery. Just three months after his on-field collapse, doctors cleared him to return with no restrictions. He was a "full go" for the start of training camp, and when he ran in for the first time last week, fans gave him a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

