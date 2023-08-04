NFL training camp tracker: Cowboys sign safety Malik Hooker to three-year, $24 million extension
NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.
The Dallas Cowboys locked up a key member of their secondary Friday. Safety Malik Hooker inked a three-year, $24 million extension to remain with the team, according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.
The Cowboys and S Malik Hooker have agreed to a 3-year extension worth $24 million, source tells @YahooSports. $16.5M gtd. $8 million signing bonus for the veteran DB.
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 4, 2023
After being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker joined the Cowboys in 2021 as a free agent. He's appeared in 31 games with Dallas over the past two seasons, with nine starts. Hooker has registered 74 tackles, four interceptions and five passes defended since joining the Cowboys.
The new deal contains $16.5 million in guaranteed money. Hooker also received an $8 million signing bonus.
Prior to signing the extension, Hooker was set to be a free agent following the 2023 NFL season. He originally signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021.
