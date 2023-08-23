NFL training camp tracker: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has no major damage in toe, optimistic for season opener

Terry McLaurin sprained his toe in the second quarter of the Commanders' win over the Ravens on Monday night

NFL training camps are officially in full swing. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Though he went down with a toe injury on Monday night, the Washington Commanders are optimistic that wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be available in time for their season opener.

McLaurin sprained his right big toe at the end of a 13-yard completion just before halftime in their win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. He underwent X-rays at the stadium after the 29-28 win, and those came back negative. Then on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s John Keim, an MRI revealed no major damage.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said after the game that McLaurin would be considered day-to-day. The Commanders will open their season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10, which is just under three weeks away.

McLaurin is entering his fifth season in the league this fall. The 27-year-old had a career-high 1,191 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season with the Commanders, who first selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. McLaurin has had three straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, and he averaged 15.5 yards per catch last season, which was the sixth-best in the league.

McLaurin signed a three-year, $71 million contract extension with the franchise last summer.

The Commanders' one-point win on Monday night, which came thanks to a late 49-yard field goal from Joey Slye, snapped Baltimore's incredible NFL record 24-game preseason win streak. The loss for the Ravens marked their first in the preseason since 2015.

Terry McLaurin sprained his toe in the second quarter of the Commanders' win over the Ravens on Monday night. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Bucs yet to name starting QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to officially name a starting quarterback for this season, and head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t seem too stressed about it just yet.

Bowles said Sunday that the team has not yet decided between either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask — which is the last true quarterback competition in the league this season — and that both will play in their final preseason game next Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We don’t have a timetable on it. We’ll name [a starter] when we name it,” Bowles said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “We feel comfortable with where we’re at, so we’ll go from there.”

Mayfield joined the Buccaneers this past offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal. He spent last season with both the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield started in the Buccaneers’ first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he went 8-of-9 and threw for 63 yards and a touchdown. Trask, who the Buccaneers selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, then replaced Mayfield in the second quarter.

Bowles then opted to sit Mayfield in the Buccaneers’ second preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday. Trask started instead, and looked much better than he did in their preseason opener. He went 20-of-28 for 218 yards, and he threw a 33-yard touchdown to rookie Trey Palmer.

Quarterback John Wolford sustained a neck injury in the second half of Saturday’s game.

The Buccaneers will open their season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10, about two weeks after their last preseason game.

“We don't worry about the continuity part, everybody has gotten plenty of reps together," Bowles said. "Two weeks will be fine for us. We just need some game time, so everybody is going to play."

Friday, Aug. 18

Lions waive WR Denzel Mims after ankle injury

The Detroit Lions reportedly waived wide receiver Denzel Mims with an injury designation Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He reportedly sustained knee and calf injuries more than two weeks ago and hasn't been on the practice field since.

Mims, 25, joined the Lions a month ago after Detroit traded a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for him and a 2025 seventh-round pick. The Lions will get that sixth-round pick back, though, because the compensation sent to the Jets was conditional on Mims making the 53-man roster.

Denzel Mims lasted only a month with the Lions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Now, the 2020 second-round pick will rehab his injuries without a team. Mims has been incredibly underwhelming since he entered the league as the No. 59 pick out of Baylor. He has only 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns in 30 games over the past three seasons. Mims failed to rise up the depth chart during his time with New York and became expendable after the Jets added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Lions WR Jameson Williams out with hamstring injury

Detroit Lions second-year wideout Jameson Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury he suffered during practice Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell later confirmed "there's a good chance" Williams' injury will last for the entire preseason. He also joked that he doesn't expect to have Williams for the first six games of the regular season as well, although that stems from a six-game suspension Williams received after the NFL found he and others participated in sports betting. Williams reportedly gambled on college games at team facilities, which is against the league's sports betting policy.

Williams reportedly pulled up limping on a deep passing drill Wednesday and clutched his right hamstring. He missed a few practices earlier this summer with a left hamstring ailment.

It's another setback for Williams, who the Lions drafted No. 12 overall in 2022. He missed the first 11 games of this past season while he recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in college. Williams played 78 snaps in six games in 2022 and only caught one of night targets — a 41-yard touchdown in a Week 17 win over the NFC North rival Chicago Bears. Williams caught two passes for 18 yards on 51 offensive snaps in his first preseason action against the New York Giants this past week.

The first game Williams will be eligible to play in 2023 — if he's healthy — is Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. For now, he'll have to sit, watch and recover from his injury.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Treylon Burks’ knee injury isn’t as serious as it initially seemed.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver, who was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, sprained his LCL, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While the injury was initially concerning, Burks is now expected to miss only a few weeks.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering. pic.twitter.com/aIw4FsVC7t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

Burks caught a deep pass from Ryan Tannehill during the joint practice on Wednesday and stumbled his way into the end zone before falling down. As he stood back up, Burks started limping instantly.

He was eventually helped off the field and attended to by trainers before being carted off the field.

Titans WR Treylon Burks was carted off the field after this play.



(via @LGlodek)

pic.twitter.com/801I5lnMxa — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) August 16, 2023

“You hate seeing that,” Tannehill said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We’ll find out more information and see what’s really going on, but hopefully he’s going to be all right. He seemed obviously upset, and understandably so. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully it’s not too bad.”

According to Rapoport, Burks is now expected to be sidelined for just a few weeks. The Titans open their season on Sept. 10 against the New Orleans Saints, which is a little more than three weeks away. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go by Week 1.

Burks, 23, recorded 444 receiving yards and scored one touchdown in 11 games last season. The Titans selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in last year’s draft out of Arkansas.

The Titans and Vikings will square off in their preseason game on Saturday.

NFL preseason updates

Aaron Rodgers and State Farm break up

Chiefs’ Chris Jones willing to extend holdout through Week 8

Jason Kelce on “cheap shot” that sparked brawl at Colts-Eagles practice

Father of Titans CB Caleb Farley dies in house explosion

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery

Amazon’s TNF broadcast will use AI

Bucs name Baker Mayfield starting QB

Colts willing to trade RB Jonathan Taylor

Madden predicts NFL season

Bill Belichick on Taylor Swift’s “tough” rain show in New England

Scott Van Pelt to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown