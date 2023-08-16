NFL training camp tracker: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross back at practice after leg injury

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Tuesday was not a good day for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three wide receivers were injured at practice, all leaving with different maladies. Ihmir Smith-Marsette left with an injured groin, Nikko Remigio dislocated his shoulder and Justyn Ross was carted off with a knee/hamstring injury.

Three WRs leaving practice with injuries just a month before the season begins is not what you want. But there was an encouraging update Wednesday. Ross was back at practice, running with seemingly no limp or limitations.

Chiefs WR Justyn Ross heading to practice after yesterday’s injury scare. Looks good to go. pic.twitter.com/YSZeJnOxTr — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 16, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross runs the ball at NFL football training camp Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ross, a 23-year-old who played for Clemson from 2018-21, signed with the Chiefs in May 2022 after he wasn't selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Two months later, he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury he sustained during training camp and stayed there all season, not playing a single game in what should have been his rookie year.

With that foot injury finally in the rearview mirror, Ross is working hard to get himself a depth spot on a pretty stacked roster. Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore are likely to be the Chiefs' best options at wide receiver. Rookie Rashee Rice has also impressed at training camp. But Ross has had a very strong few weeks as well. And with his quick recovery from Tuesday's leg issue, he'll be able to keep on playing and building his case for why the Chiefs need him on their roster in September.

