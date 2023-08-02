NFL training camp tracker: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco will reportedly be cleared to play before Week 1
NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.
Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco will reportedly be ready for Week 1 after an surgery-filled offseason, according to NFL Network's Jesse Palmer.
Pacheco underwent surgery in May to fix a broken bone in his hand as well as a different surgery to repair a torn labrum following the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVII. While Pacheco's hand is reportedly healed, his shoulder has yet to be medically cleared. Palmer also added that Pacheco should be cleared for contact by Aug. 20. That means he could suit up for the final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns if the Chiefs want to get him some action before the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.
Pacheco led the Chiefs' backfield as a seventh-round rookie with 830 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. In his absence, Kansas City will likely lean on Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and undrafted rookie Deneric Prince.
Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.
- G
"I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure."
Justin Fields and other Bears starters will actually play in their preseason opener.
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields, other starters to get 'some play time' in preseason opener
The Super Bowl is coming to Nickelodeon
NFL's Nickelodeon play is a messy, savvy strategy
Broncos WR Tim Patrick tears Achilles in training camp, will miss second straight season
Tim Patrick missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, too.