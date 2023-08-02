NFL training camp tracker: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco will reportedly be cleared to play before Week 1

Isiah Pacheco rushed 830 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games for the Chiefs in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco will reportedly be ready for Week 1 after an surgery-filled offseason, according to NFL Network's Jesse Palmer.

Pacheco underwent surgery in May to fix a broken bone in his hand as well as a different surgery to repair a torn labrum following the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVII. While Pacheco's hand is reportedly healed, his shoulder has yet to be medically cleared. Palmer also added that Pacheco should be cleared for contact by Aug. 20. That means he could suit up for the final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns if the Chiefs want to get him some action before the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Pacheco led the Chiefs' backfield as a seventh-round rookie with 830 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. In his absence, Kansas City will likely lean on Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and undrafted rookie Deneric Prince.

