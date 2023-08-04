NFL training camp tracker: Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu and Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge suspended 6 games each

Omenihu played for the 49ers in 2022 before he signed with the Chiefs. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge were both suspended six games each by the NFL for violations of the league's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While it's unclear why Eskridge was suspended, Omenihu's situation could stem from his Jan. 24, 2023, arrest when he was with the San Francisco 49ers — five days before the NFC title game. Police arrested Omenihu on suspension of domestic violence after his unnamed girlfriend claimed Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument and complained of arm pain, though she refused medical treatment and police said they didn't see any visible injuries.

Omenihu, who was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019, played 38 snaps in the NFC title game for the 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in all 17 games in 2022 and tallied 4.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Omenihu, who'll turn 26 this month, signed with the Chiefs this offseason. He reportedly had a scheduled court date for May 4 in Santa Clara, California.

Eskridge was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2021. He played in 20 games over the past two seasons and caught 17 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Both are eligible to practice and play in preseason games but won't play in the regular season until their suspensions are over. Omenihu can by Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, while Eskridge won't see the field until Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns because of the Seahawks' Week 5 bye.

