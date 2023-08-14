NFL training camp tracker: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz cleared for football activity 9 months after tearing ACL, MCL

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Zach Ertz is back and ready for action.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Arizona Cardinals tight end has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, just nine months after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He has yet to practice at training camp, but will likely take the field in the coming week.

Ertz, 32, injured his knee in Week 10, and it was a tough break. The 2022 season was supposed to be his first full season with his new team after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Through 10 games, he'd made 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has reportedly been cleared to start football activities nearly nine months after tearing an ACL and MCL. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Barring any setbacks, Ertz will reportedly be ready to start Week 1 when the Cardinals face the Washington Commanders. Getting a solid 10-year veteran back in the mix can only help the Cards, who are getting ready to embark on what could charitably be called a transitional season.

