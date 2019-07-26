NFL training camp tracker: Cam Newton's progress inspiring optimism among Panthers coaches
Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.
Newton already showing off the deep ball
Recovering from shoulder surgery and having his reps monitored, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is nonetheless turning heads with his arm early on in camp. With his health the obvious question in Panthers camp, a deep ball to Curtis Samuel demanded attention.
The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported there is now “palpable optimism” about Newton’s progress and performance.
