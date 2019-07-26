NFL training camp tracker: Cam Newton's progress inspiring optimism among Panthers coaches





SPARTANBURG, SC - JULY 25: Cam Newton (1) quarterback of Carolina during the first day of the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on July 25, 2019.(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Newton already showing off the deep ball

Recovering from shoulder surgery and having his reps monitored, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is nonetheless turning heads with his arm early on in camp. With his health the obvious question in Panthers camp, a deep ball to Curtis Samuel demanded attention.

Opens laptop.



Immediately sends to haters 😏 pic.twitter.com/30kabvcDlf — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 26, 2019

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported there is now “palpable optimism” about Newton’s progress and performance.





More from Yahoo Sports: