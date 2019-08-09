NFL training camp tracker: Broncos TE Austin Fort suffers torn ACL

Broncos tight end Austin Fort is carted off the field after sustaining an injury in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field onThursday night. The Seahawks beat the Broncos 22-14. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Broncos TE Austin Fort suffers torn ACL

Undrafted rookie TE Austin Fort’s quest to make the Broncos’ roster came screeching to a halt Thursday night when he suffered a torn ACL in Denver’s preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Broncos’ undrafted free agent TE Austin Fort, who was challenging for a roster spot and playing time, tore his ACL last night in Seattle and is out for the season, per source. The worst part of the preseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

Fort had impressed in training camp leading up to the injury and was even practicing with the Broncos’ first team, prompting head coach Vic Fangio to single him out and say, “Those reps will come back to really help him. [I’m] anxious to see him play.”

Instead, Denver and its thin tight end corps will now have to find depth elsewhere.

