NFL training camp tracker: Baker Mayfield to start Buccaneers' first preseason game

Baker Mayfield is on his fourth team in three years. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially picked their starting quarterback for Week 1 ... of the preseason.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday that Baker Mayfield would start Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while backup Kyle Trask would start the second preseason game against the New York Jets on Aug. 19.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirms Baker Mayfiekd will start at QB Friday vs the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/qsect9CnZt — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 9, 2023

This announcement came a day after the Buccaneers listed Mayfield "OR" Trask as the team's starting quarterback on its first unofficial depth chart. The curious word choice perpetuated the idea that neither Mayfield nor Trask earned the edge after the first two weeks of training camp. Mayfield has reportedly struggled with interceptions, while Trask has very limited on-field experience.

We'll see how much this changes after the first game of the preseason.

Yahoo Sports' team of reporters, Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

NFL preseason updates

Lions reportedly signing QB Bridgewater

Texans to start No. 2 overall pick Stroud in preseason opener

Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game does strong ratings again

Bengals' Chase '100%' wants Burrow to sit opener vs. Browns

Wilson, other starters will play Broncos' preseason opener

Patriots give Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after 'hold-in'

Colts sign RB Drake amid Taylor trade request

Saints, Jordan reportedly agree to 2-year, $27.5M extension

Jets QB Wilson shows improvement in Hall of Fame Game