NFL training camp tracker: Houston has a backup QB problem

A.J. McCarron to miss time in camp

Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron injured his right thumb throwing a pass during Tuesday’s practice and will reportedly miss significant camp time. With the team already protecting Deshaun Watson snap count, the team will have to sign at least another signal-caller to get through camp.

Jimmy Garoppolo will sit in 49ers’ preseason opener

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will have to wait at least one more week before seeing game action as Kyle Shanahan has ruled him out of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the 49ers’ Week 3 loss to the Chiefs in 2018, just his 10th career start.



