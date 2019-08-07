NFL training camp tracker: Houston has a backup QB problem

(Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

A.J. McCarron to miss time in camp

Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron injured his right thumb throwing a pass during Tuesday’s practice and will reportedly miss significant camp time. With the team already protecting Deshaun Watson snap count, the team will have to sign at least another signal-caller to get through camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Texans backup QB A.J. McCarron suffered a thumb injury during Tuesday’s practice against Green Bay and could miss the preseason. He

appeared to injure his right thumb on his follow-through after throwing a pass. He left the field in pain. They’ll have to sign another QB. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 7, 2019

Jimmy Garoppolo will sit in 49ers’ preseason opener

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will have to wait at least one more week before seeing game action as Kyle Shanahan has ruled him out of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play in Saturday’s preseason opener, but said the plan is to play him in the second and third preseason games. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 6, 2019

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the 49ers’ Week 3 loss to the Chiefs in 2018, just his 10th career start.





