NFL training camp: 'Take the over' on Lamar Jackson's rushing attempts

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Lamar Jackson making gains on the ground, through the air

Lamar Jackson enters his first full season as a bona fide No. 1 starter under the microscope after Baltimore traded Super Bowl champion QB Joe Flacco to Denver during the offseason.

Early returns appear to be positive though, with his passing reportedly improving and coach John Harbaugh saying the 2016 Heisman trophy winner will be free to run.

As we were talking to #Ravens coach John Harbaugh about QB Lamar Jackson’s capacity to run, @CoachBillick told him Cam Newton’s high was 139 rushes in a season. Harbaugh, w/out hesitating, said: Take the over. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 29, 2019