NFL training camp brawls: Tracking the scuffles in 2022

NFL training camp isn’t supposed to have too much contact – but sometimes it’s inevitable.

Just ask Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who got into it with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on one of the first days of training camp.

With training camp brawls seemingly becoming more and more common every year, here’s a list of the scuffles in 2022:

Cowboys Terence Steele AGAIN getting physical in another fight after the play with the Broncos and even ex-Cowboy Randy Gregory doing some jawing as well ðŸ‘€â€¦#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/l2URwSo5JC — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) August 11, 2022

The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice ahead of their preseason matchup, and things got heated between the two teams. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. noted there were at least six fights during the practice. Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele was in the middle of two brawls that broke out. And former Cowboy Randy Gregory, who is currently on the PUP list, even came onto the field during one scuffle.

Aug. 9: Patriots C David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore

David Andrews and Christian Barmore just had an extended scuffle and Barmore is walking to the locker room. Andrews has also walked off but remains on the far corner of the field.



That is a Patriots rule â€” you fight in practice, you get kicked out. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2022

The Patriots make their first entry in this list, starting with David Andrews and Christian Barmore. Zack Cox of NESN noted that the entire offense and defense got involved, including second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Both Andrews and Barmore were kicked out of practice.

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder started a scrum that included offensive lineman coach Bobby Johnson shoving Cam Brown. Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted that he’s “never seen a coach do that to a player.”

Aug. 3: Saints OL Trevor Penning

#Saints rookie 1st round pick, OL Trevor Penning, has been kicked off OTAs on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days.pic.twitter.com/ZYj5yMJcdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2022

For the third straight day, Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting. The No. 19 overall pick out of Northern Iowa, Penning is expected to start on the Saints’ offensive line this season. The above video is from his first two skirmishes.

Aug. 2: 49ers LB Fred Warner, WR Brandon Aiyuk

In Round II, Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner both squared up, ready to throw hands but that certainly wouldnâ€™t have been great since both had helmets on. Both quickly ended up on the bottom of a scrum as teammates got involved — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 2, 2022

Aiyuk and Warner got into it twice in ten minutes, with other players piling on in both instances. Coach Kyle Shanahan stopped practice to speak to the whole team after the second incident. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Warner claimed he was calling Aiyuk out to challenge him “to make that next step into playing at an elite level.”

July 30: Bills QB Josh Allen, DT Jordan Phillips

#Bills QB .@JoshAllenQB got into a fight at the end of practice with 6'6, 341 pound DT Jordan Phillips.pic.twitter.com/7TV4o6Diz9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2022

Allen and Phillips kick things off in 2022. The former seemed to get upset at the latter after he was shoved following the whistle. Considering Allen is the Bills’ franchise cornerstone and their best shot at reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994, Phillips might want to be more careful next time.