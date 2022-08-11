NFL training camp brawls: Tracking the scuffles in 2022

Sanjesh Singh
·3 min read
NFL training camp brawls: Tracking the scuffles in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NFL training camp isn’t supposed to have too much contact – but sometimes it’s inevitable.

Just ask Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who got into it with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on one of the first days of training camp.

With training camp brawls seemingly becoming more and more common every year, here’s a list of the scuffles in 2022:

Aug. 11: Dallas CowboysDenver Broncos

The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice ahead of their preseason matchup, and things got heated between the two teams. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. noted there were at least six fights during the practice. Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele was in the middle of two brawls that broke out. And former Cowboy Randy Gregory, who is currently on the PUP list, even came onto the field during one scuffle.

Aug. 9: Patriots C David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore

The Patriots make their first entry in this list, starting with David Andrews and Christian Barmore. Zack Cox of NESN noted that the entire offense and defense got involved, including second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Both Andrews and Barmore were kicked out of practice.

Aug. 8: Giants OL Jon Feliciano, LB Tae Crowder, LB Cam Brown

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder started a scrum that included offensive lineman coach Bobby Johnson shoving Cam Brown. Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted that he’s “never seen a coach do that to a player.”

Aug. 3: Saints OL Trevor Penning

For the third straight day, Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting. The No. 19 overall pick out of Northern Iowa, Penning is expected to start on the Saints’ offensive line this season. The above video is from his first two skirmishes.

Aug. 2: 49ers LB Fred Warner, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk and Warner got into it twice in ten minutes, with other players piling on in both instances. Coach Kyle Shanahan stopped practice to speak to the whole team after the second incident. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Warner claimed he was calling Aiyuk out to challenge him “to make that next step into playing at an elite level.”

July 30: Bills QB Josh Allen, DT Jordan Phillips

Allen and Phillips kick things off in 2022. The former seemed to get upset at the latter after he was shoved following the whistle. Considering Allen is the Bills’ franchise cornerstone and their best shot at reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994, Phillips might want to be more careful next time.

