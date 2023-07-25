Cowboys guard Zack Martin didn't report to training camp. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts, and everything else you need to know.

There's no shortage of compelling storylines as NFL training camps open.

We already know one has found its resolution, for the time being at least. After not signing a multiyear extension before the franchise tag deadline, Saquon Barkley has agreed to a one-year deal and reported to New York Giants camp.

Elsewhere in Santa Clara, the San Francisco 49ers opened camp with a bit of a surprise, declaring quarterback Brock Purdy "cleared, without restriction" six months after suffering a torn UCL in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Things weren't so rosy in Oxnard, Calif., where the Dallas Cowboys opened camp without All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who's officially holding out over his contract.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor opened training camp on the active/PUP list after his offseason ankle surgery. Taylor had 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games last season. Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller is starting camp there, too.

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season on Sept. 7 in Kansas City.