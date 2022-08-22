  • Oops!
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after 11-day absence

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
After nearly two weeks, Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 45-year-old quarterback returned to the Buccaneers facility on Monday, 11 days after leaving the team for "personal reasons." He's expected to return to practice as well.

Brady's absence was a shocker for many, especially since there's no information about why he decided to step away. He's under no obligation to share those details with the public, but people got even more curious (or alarmed if you're a Bucs fan) when head coach Todd Bowles said he didn't really know when Brady was going to be back.

Bowels has also said that Brady's absence was preplanned, so him leaving wasn't a surprise (for the team, at least). He's been in contact with Bowels and the rest of the staff the entire time he was absent, which likely put a lot of minds at ease. Even with just 20 days left to prepare for the season, Brady has never been one to show up at training camp out of shape and unprepared. He's meticulous with his diet and fitness, so it's unlikely he's been scarfing down double cheeseburgers and donuts while he's been away.

Plus, he's Tom Brady. He may be 45, but he won the Super Bowl two seasons ago and has continually equaled or outperformed quarterbacks many years younger than he is. If there's anyone to trust when it comes to being prepared and ready, it's him.

Jul 27, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during training camp at Advent Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is back after an 11-day absence. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

