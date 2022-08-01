NFL training camp 2022 tracker: NFL to review Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after Judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling. The NFLPA indicated Sunday it would not appeal the decision.

That puts the focus on the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. The league can appeal the suspension, leaving Goodell to adjust Watson's punishment. Goodell has not given any indication of his plans yet, but the NFL will review Robinson's ruling and make a determination on further steps, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

For now, Watson is allowed to practice with the team, and is expected to do so Monday.

