NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Bills safety Micah Hyde avoids major injury

Another day, another training camp practice for the entire league.

Some of the biggest questions were answered this week, especially for Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million deal Thursday. There are few major deals left on the table, though, including San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

Another safety, Bills' Micah Hyde, avoided major injury this week after suffering a hip/glute ailment and left Thursday's practice early. Hyde is considered day-to-day, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

