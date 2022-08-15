NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are rejoicing, because the J.J. Arcega-Whiteside era is over.

Philly traded receiver Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday for defensive back Ugo Amadi, who was competing with Marquise Blair and Justin Coleman and was reportedly going to be cut from the roster.

Eagles have agreed to terms to trade TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for S Ugo Amadi. pic.twitter.com/vh6mpyKpW4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2022

Arcega-Whiteside showed promise in his 2019 rookie year with 10 passes caught for 169 yards and one touchdown, but the returns sharply diminished after that. He appeared in just eight games in 2020, and caught just four passes. In 2021 he played in 16 games, but caught just two passes for 39 yards, logging most of his appearances with special teams.

Eagles fans are notoriously tough to please, but there was something he did that earned him more enmity than just being bad: dropping passes. Dropped passes are normally tough for any fan to watch, but some of Arcega-Whiteside's drops were especially hard to take. This one against the Dallas Cowboys was a back-breaker.

Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, just didn't work out for the Eagles. He set a season record at Stanford in 2018 with 63 receptions for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns, but his talent just didn't translate to the NFL — at least for Philly. Eagles fans have long compared him to DK Metcalf, but only because Metcalf was still on the draft board when the Eagles decided to pick Arcega-Whiteside.

That "what if" will live rent free in the heads of Eagles fans for years to come, but at least with Arcega-Whiteside gone, they won't be constantly reminded that Metcalf could have been in Philly. Both he and Amadi will have enough time to get a fresh start with new teams before rosters have to be cut to 53.