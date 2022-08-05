NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Chris Godwin practices after ACL injury, Tom Brady gets excused absence

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin took a major step Friday in his return from an ACL injury. Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, took part in his first practice with the team.

The move signals Godwin has made immense progress since his ACL tear. There were hints that was the case at the start of camp, when Godwin avoided the physically unable to perform list. While that was encouraging, it was hard to buy into Godwin's quick recovery until he got on the field.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin is participating in drills today in his first practice since tearing his ACL. Lots of hugs, pats on the back and encouragement from teammates and coaches. pic.twitter.com/uVuaTNbYAa — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 5, 2022

Godwin practiced with a brace Friday, a sign he still wants to protect his knee. The fact that he's out there at all less than 8 months after sustaining the injury is an encouraging sign for Buccaneers fans.

Tom Brady won't be the one throwing passes to Godwin on Friday. Brady received an excused absence from practice to deal with a personal matter.