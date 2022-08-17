NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Another massive brawl breaks out between Panthers and Patriots

Training camp fights aren't uncommon. Especially not during joint practices between two teams both competing to win a Super Bowl.

But for the second consecutive day, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots engaged in what can only be described as a brawl. It got so bad that multiple players on either side were kicked out of practice.

As described by beat reporters on Twitter, the fight broke out when Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise tackled Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hard at or near the boundary line. McCaffrey spiked the ball at Wise, which ignited a massive scuffle between the teams. When all was said and done, Wise was ejected as well as Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson was also kicked out a day after being kicked out for a different fight.

Another fight also broke out during a return drill, though it's unclear if the two fights were connected.

Just another day at NFL training camps.