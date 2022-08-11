NFL training camp 2022: Tom Brady to miss over a week with Buccaneers as he deals with personal matter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take some time away from the team to deal with a personal matter. Brady is expected to miss all of next week, and will return to the Bucs at some point following the team's Aug. 20 preseason game, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said he discussed the absence with Brady prior to the start of training camp. Bowles said Brady wanted to get in early reps with the team, but would eventually step away for a bit during training camp to deal with this personal matter.

Bowles did not go into specifics on Brady's personal matter.

Here’s what Todd Bowles said about Tom Brady being away from the team until after next week’s game vs. Titans. pic.twitter.com/Y55qLMQgxB — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 11, 2022

Brady was not expected to play in either of the Bucs' first two preseason games, so the absence should not affect his preparation for the regular season. Bowles said he has a "pretty high" level of confidence Brady will be back and playing in Week 1.

Bowles said he has a “pretty high” level of confidence Brady will be back and playing in season opener in Dallas. Later said he didn’t have doubt, said “pretty high” again. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 11, 2022

With Brady away from the team, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask are expected to see time during the team's first two preseason games.

Brady, 45, is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in passing attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns. The Buccaneers are expected to compete for a Super Bowl title with Brady under center for another season.