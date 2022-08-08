NFL training camp 2022: Ravens activate J.K. Dobbins from PUP list, ACL tear that sidelined him in 2021

J.K. Dobbins vowed to be ready for Week 1. So far, so good.

The Baltimore Ravens activated the running back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday after he passed his physical from a torn ACL. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after sustaining the injury in last year's preseason finale.

Dobbins refuted a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport in July stating that he "was no sure thing to make Week 1" and could be sidelined for multiple weeks to start the season. Dobbins tweeted in response to the report that he "damn sure" will be ready for the Ravens' season opener.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Per the Ravens, Dobbins will be eased into action at practice, starting with individual drills. They did not set a timeline for his return to live action. The Ravens open their season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. They start preseason play on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020, Dobbins stood out as a rookie, averaging six yards per carry en route to 805 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while sharing the backfield with Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram. He was expected to take a more prominent role last season alongside Edwards prior to his injury.

J.K. Dobbins is back on a Ravens practice field. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Edwards likewise sustained an ACL tear last preseason, leaving the Ravens scrambling at running back. Veteran Devonta Freeman signed after the injuries to Dobbins and Edwards and led Ravens running backs in rushing last season with 576 yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 767 yards on the ground.

Edwards remains on the PUP list and is officially questionable for Week 1. Dobbins is the presumed lead back when they're both healthy. The Ravens also have veterans Mike Davis and Corey Clement and sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie on the running back depth chart.