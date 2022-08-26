NFL training camp 2022: Rams to handle discipline for Aaron Donald helmet incident in-house

The Los Angeles Rams will be handling any discipline after the helmet-swinging brawl that canceled their practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday on their own.

A Rams spokesperson declined to specify if star defensive end Aaron Donald or anyone else would face discipline after Thursday’s wild fight in Ohio, and only said that it will “remain in-house.”

Statement from a Rams spokesperson regarding whether Aaron Donald or any Rams players would be disciplined by team for their role in Thursday’s fight with the Bengals: “The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house.” — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 26, 2022

The Rams and Bengals held a joint practice on Thursday in Ohio ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup between last year’s Super Bowl teams. After a few minor incidents, a massive brawl broke out between the teams.

Footage of the fight showed one player swinging a helmet at the other team, and Donald was shoved to the ground while holding a Bengals helmet in his right hand. Donald was later seen with two Bengals helmets in his hands.

For what it’s worth, the #NFL historically has yielded to teams when it comes to punishment for fights that occur in joint practices. Although, this is pretty far beyond the usual stuff. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/4Dwi6PgEmK — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 25, 2022

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl initially. Practice was quickly called off after things had settled down.

Aaron Donald was involved in a wild helmet-swinging brawl at the Rams' joint practice with the Bengals on Thursday. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Had the incident occurred during a game, the league certainly would have handled punishment itself. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for six games in 2019 after he ripped Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off of his head and swung it at him during a game.

The NFL, however, has traditionally let teams handle discipline after incidents in joint practices. While the league could certainly hand down a punishment of its own, the Rams' internal punishment — whatever that may be — will likely be the end of the story.

Saturday's game between the two teams, however, may be a bit more contentious than usual.