NFL training camp 2022: Patriots player lands on woman in stands during training camp fight with Panthers

Things are getting heated at the joint training camp practices between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.

A massive brawl erupted between the two teams for the second consecutive day — this time spilling into the stands where fans watched.

It all reportedly began when Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise tackled Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey near the sideline. An upset McCaffrey spiked the ball in the Patriots player's direction and multiple Panthers players started to fight Wise. The scuffle got so bad that players were pushing into the area where fans were located, and Wise reportedly fell on top of a woman at the bottom of the pile.

According to ESPN, the woman only suffered a "swollen foot" but refused medical help. Wise and McCaffrey both apologized and the Patriots offered her tickets to a game this season.

The play leading to it all.

O yea we got something going here

Wise and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard were both reportedly kicked out of practice after the fight.

Panthers safety Kenny Robinson was also reportedly kicked out (for the second consecutive day, no less), though it's not clear if it was for this brawl or a different one that occurred during kickoff drills. Robinson reportedly tackled Patriots player Kristian Wilkerson hard enough to where he needed to be carted off the field, which led to Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers throwing punches.

Patriots reporters were pretty shocked by the scale of the fights Wednesday. ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted he's "never seen it get to this point in any joint practice with the Patriots in Bill Belichick’s tenure," while Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand both reacted live on air.

"This is unreal. I've never seen anything like this!"

There's no love lost between the Panthers and the Patriots. As mentioned earlier, the two teams fought on Wednesday as well — three times, in fact — with Robinson once again at the center of one of them. Those fight weren't nearly as bad, though they did also include a large contingent of both teams.

There must be something in Charlotte's water supply because the fights weren't just reserved for practice. Two Panthers fans were filmed fighting at Carolina's first preseason match, only to be broken up by none other than Panthers wideout D.J. Moore.

Two fans at Panthers fan fest looked like they were about to get into a fight…and then Panthers star WR DJ Moore steps in and calms the situation down to break things up.



Respect to DJ.



(🎥: @Keeppoundingtv) pic.twitter.com/u2VcCUwVJt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 12, 2022

If this is how the two teams engage on the practice field, it'll be even more interesting to see how they go at it during their preseason match this weekend.