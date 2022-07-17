NFL training camp 2022: Dates to know, roster cuts, preseason schedules, how COVID-19 rules have changed
It’s almost that time for teams to gear up for yet another NFL season. It’s been over five months since the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But now the NFL’s return is inching closer. The long summer days with hardly any football news will be replaced with the training camps for all 32 NFL teams. We’ve got you covered with the need-to-know information and what’s changed with the COVID-19 rules since last season.
How do NFL training camps work?
NFL teams’ ramp-up to the season involves all the things you would think: Scrimmages, drills, team meetings, weight training. Some teams have also adopted “” where teams will practice against each other — and occasionally get in a skirmish or two.
The first seven days of each camp are scripted out by restrictions in the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Days 1 through 3 involve “zero contact,” while Days 4 and 5 can be at full speed in helmets and light practice gear. Day 6 is a mandatory rest day and on Day 7, players can conduct fully padded practices. After that, the teams can implement their own schedules.
Some teams have practices that are open to the public, where fans can attend, watch and get a glimpse of the players in action. Then there are some sessions that are closed off for only media members, and there are completely private sessions just for members of the teams to keep certain schemes, lineups and tactics from leaking to the public.
COVID-19 changes
During the first year of the pandemic, the majority, if not all, of these practices had no fans in attendance. Like the rest of the country, the NFL figured out a way to operate during a pandemic for the past two years, but in March the NFL took a step toward normalcy,
According to , these are some of the changes:
Players or staff members will no longer be subjected to mandatory surveillance testing, regardless of vaccination status.
Players and staff are no longer mandated to wear electronic tracking devices.
Players and staff are not required to wear masks or face coverings, but that is subject to state and local requirements. Teams also have the authority to enact a mask requirement "if they elect to do so."
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will still require a negative test before entering any team facility. If the test is positive, they must isolate for a period of at least five days.
The NFL has yet to revise any of these changes prior to the start of training camp with the rise of the in the United States, but In that same memo, the NFL said it “will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.”
When are the NFL’s 2022 roster cutdown dates?
Teams across the NFL have different start dates for training camp. Some teams request rookies to arrive earlier than veterans, . Some rookies will start reporting July 19.
The NFL currently allows teams to have 90 players on their active rosters for the start of training camp, but they eventually must work their way down to the 53 players that will be on the team throughout the season.
Roster cutdown dates follow each week of the preseason and are listed below:
Aug. 16: By 4:00 p.m. ET teams must reduce their active rosters to 85 players.
Aug. 23: By 4:00 p.m. ET teams must reduce their active rosters to 80 players.
Aug. 30: By 4:00 p.m. ET teams must reduce their active rosters to 53 players.
Preseason schedule
Speaking of the preseason, each team plays 3 preseason games, except for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders, who will have 4 as they kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame Game. Below are the schedules for each team.
All times are Eastern.
Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Bengals
Aug. 21, 8:00 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. at Tennessee Titans
Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 12, 6:00 p.m. at Detroit Lions
Aug. 22, 8:00 p.m. at New York Jets
Aug. 27, 3:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans
Aug. 21, 8:00 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders
Buffalo Bills
Aug. 13, 4:00 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos
Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Aug. 13, 1:00 p.m. at Washington Commanders
Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. at New England Patriots
Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Aug. 13, 1:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 18, 8:00 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. at Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 21, 7:00 p.m. at New York Giants
Aug. 27, 6:00 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
Aug. 12, 7:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug. 21, 1:00 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 13, 9:00 p.m. at Denver Broncos
Aug. 20, 10:00 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers
Aug. 26, 8:00 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
Aug. 13, 9:00 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
Aug. 27, 9:00 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
Aug. 12, 6:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. at Indianapolis Colts
Aug. 28, 4:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints
Aug. 25, 8:00 p.m. at Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
Aug. 13, 8:00 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints
Aug. 19, 10:00 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams
Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts
Aug. 13, 4:00 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug. 4, 8:00 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders (Hall of Fame Game)
Aug. 12, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug. 27, 3:00 p.m. at Atlanta Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 13, 1:00 p.m. at Chicago Bears
Aug. 20, 4:00 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders
Aug. 25, 8:00 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
Aug. 4, 8:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Hall of Fame Game)
Aug. 14, 4:25 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 26, 8:15 p.m. vs. New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
Aug. 13, 10:00 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams
Aug. 20, 10:00 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 26, 8:00 p.m. at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams
Aug. 13, 10:00 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers
Aug. 19, 10:00 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
Aug. 27, 6:00 p.m. at Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins
Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 14, 4:25 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 27, 9:00 p.m. at Denver Broncos
New England Patriots
Aug. 11, 7:00 p.m. vs. New York Giants
Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
Aug. 26, 8:15 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints
Aug. 13, 8:00 p.m. at Houston Texans
Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. at Green Bay Packers
Aug. 26, 8:00 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
Aug. 11, 7:00 p.m. at New England Patriots
Aug. 21, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Aug. 28, 1:00 p.m. at New York Jets
New York Jets
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 22, 8:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 28, 1:00 p.m. vs. New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Jets
Aug. 21, 1:00 p.m. at Cleveland Browns
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. at Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug. 13, 7:00 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug. 28, 4:30 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. at Houston Vikings
Seattle Seahawks
Aug. 13, 7:00 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug. 18, 8:00 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears
Aug. 26, 8:00 p.m. at Dallas Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. at Tennessee Titans
Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals
Washington Commanders
Aug. 13, 1:00 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
Aug. 20, 4:00 p.m. at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. at Baltimore Ravens