NFL training camp 2022: Dates 49ers fans can attend practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s nearing the middle of the summer and we all know what that means – our favorite NFL teams are about to lace up the cleats, throw on the shoulder pads and begin the process of whittling down the roster from 90 to 53 players.

Training camp is a multi-week grind for all 32 NFL franchises that includes conditioning, strength training, coaches meetings and overall preparation for players before they truly step on the field for the preseason.

It’s the catalyst to the season. It’s where the ball starts rolling.

Before it’s time to jump into the 2022 NFL training camps, let’s take a look at when and where your favorite team will be stationed for the two week escapade:

How long is training camp for NFL players?

NFL training camp lasts about two weeks. Training camp is held before the preseason, which starts in the second week of August.

What does NFL training camp consist of?

Players have two weeks to get into competition mode before preseason starts.

The breakdown of training camp typically includes two practices a day, drills, scrimmages, weight training sessions and meetings with coaches.

When does NFL training camp start?

NFL training camp typically begins in the middle of July. Rookie report dates range anywhere from July 18 to July 26, while veteran report dates generally start on July 26, with a few exceptions beginning earlier.

Here are the sites, locations, rookie and veteran report dates for the 2022 NFL training camps of your favorite teams:

Can 49ers fans attend NFL training camps?

The San Francisco 49ers have released the full schedule of open practices for 2022 training camp. Tickets became accessible to all on Monday, July 18.

All open practice tickets will cost $5 and proceeds will benefit the 49ers Foundation. Fans are encouraged to check the 49ers’ website for updates and information.