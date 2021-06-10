NFL training camp 2021: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper might miss start of camp

Cowboys star reportedly might miss the start of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Cowboys are getting Dak Prescott back in 2021 after an injury ended his 2020 season early, but he might not have his top receiver at the start of training camp.

Amari Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury and might not be ready for the start of Cowboys camp, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, Cooper will be unable to run for the next two to three weeks as he gets over this ankle injury that he apparently suffered a couple weeks ago.

There’s a chance Cooper could begin training camp on the Cowboys’ Active/PUP list.

"As far as Amari, Amari has the ankle that he's still working through," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, via NFL.com. "He won't participate the rest of the minicamp. I'm just hopeful he'll be ready for training camp."

While it’s obviously not good news for the NFC East rival that they might be without Cooper at the start of camp, the injury doesn’t seem all that serious. It’s termed an “irritation” by NFL Network.

And the Cowboys still have Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Those two and Cooper form what is arguably the best group of receivers in the entire NFL.

Last season, Cooper had 92 catches for 1,114 yards and 5 touchdowns. Lamb had 74/935/5 and Gallup had 59/843/5.

The Eagles will face the Cowboys in North Texas on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube