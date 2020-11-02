NFL Trade Tracker: News, reports, and rumors ahead of 2020 deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At 2-5 on the season, there's a belief the New England Patriots could be sellers at this year's NFL trade deadline.

Stephon Gilmore specifically has been named as a potential trade candidate. The All-Pro cornerback added fuel to the speculation by putting his Foxboro home up for sale last week.

Will Bill Belichick and Co. really trade the best player on the roster? If so, they'll have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 to pull the trigger on a deal. Regardless, this is an intriguing deadline for New England as it currently is in the midst of one of its worst seasons of the last 20 years.

To keep tabs on the Patriots' moves ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, along with the rest of the NFL, be sure to check out our updates in the tracker below:

---

Nov. 2 (12:51 p.m.): The Los Angeles Chargers are trading defensive back Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans for a sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Another deal: The #Chargers are trading DB Desmond King to the #Titans for a 6th rounder, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Nov. 2 (12:47 p.m.): The San Francisco 49ers are sending LB Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Source: The #49ers are trading LB Kwon Alexander to the #Saints. They have shopped him on and off for the last few months, needed him to be healthy to do it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Nov. 1 (10:06 p.m.): The New York Jets have traded LB Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick in 2022, per Manish Mehta of NY Daily News.