NFL trade rumors: Saints linked to two WR, one outgoing and one incoming

We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, and teams around the league are already beginning to make moves. It might be tough for the New Orleans Saints to get involved this time. They’re under the salary cap by a razor-thin margin, with little wriggle-room after restructuring many of their contracts before the season started. They’ve run out of ways to work around the cap and might have to sit pat while other teams try to improve.

Maybe. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested two players could be on the move for New Orleans, both wide receivers — one of them incoming and another outgoing. New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton is someone who could be offloaded. Fowler wrote of the veteran backup:

“Darius Slayton is the obvious option. The Giants cut his salary to $965,000 after failing to trade him before the season, and he has some pedigree as a former 50-catch guy. The New Orleans Saints looked into his market in the past and could again.”

The Saints, of course, have stocked up heavily at the position since their conversations with New York at last year’s trade deadline: they invested a prime draft pick in Chris Olave, signed slot receiver Jarvis Landry in free agency, and guaranteed a lot of money to speedy returns specialist Rashid Shaheed coming out of college. They also got Michael Thomas back in the lineup before he went down with a turf toe injury. Still, Slayton is the kind of low-cost addition that could fit on New Orleans’ books, and he’s been playing a bit part in the Giants offense, so they may not have to give up much to acquire him.

What about the outgoing player? Fowler named Marquez Callaway as someone the Saints could part ways with for the right pace, writing:

All of the injury issues the Saints have dealt with at receiver make it hard to believe they could let go of a quality backup like Callaway, but you never know. Maybe Thomas and Landry heal up soon and Callaway becomes expendable, especially if a team offers a nice draft pick. It’s unlikely the Saints could expect anything better than a fifth or sixth rounder in such a deal, and at that point it’s probably better to hold onto Callaway in case his services are needed again later this season. Still, it’s something to watch out for as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

