NFL trade rumors: What will Russell Wilson really cost Eagles?

The Eagles' offseason is less than 48 hours old, and the fanbase is already in a tizzy figuring out exactly how much it might cost to trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

A potential Wilson pursuit by the front office has been swirling in Eagles circles for months now (we first noted the connection back in October) but the focus was mainly on Jalen Hurts' development, Nick Sirianni's growth, and the second-half surge.

Now, after Hurts dropped a stinker in his playoff debut and the year is over, the conversation has shifted - and former Eagles front office member Daniel Jeremiah is helping steer the ship.

Jeremiah, who was a scout for the Eagles for three years under Andy Reid, lobbed a hypothetical Eagles-Seahawks trade onto Twitter on Monday night:

Fun trade discussion:

Eagles get Russell Wilson



Seahawks get Eagles 3 first round picks this year & next year's 2nd round pick



Which team says no? — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 18, 2022

Hmmm.

I think if I'm Howie Roseman, as much as I want Russell Wilson at QB, I'm saying no. That price is simply too high.

But that's the sticking point: if the Eagles are going to pursue Wilson, how much is he going to cost? There's no question fans would love him under center in South Philly for the next four years. The guy is a Super Bowl champ, one of the most dynamic throwers in the game, and could immediately move the Eagles towards the top of the NFC.

The only question is... how much are you willing to pay?

Two weeks ago, The Athletic's Mike Sando had a conversation with a current exec in the NFL who tossed out this potential price tag:

"This part is tricky because the Seahawks will control whether a deal gets done. They could insist for unprecedented return in a trade. Wilson himself could even push for max compensation if being part of the biggest trade in recent memory mattered to him, as some execs suspect it might, given Wilson’s open talk about winning at least three more Super Bowls, achieving greatness, etc.

"'I think it would take at least two 'ones' (first-round picks) and a player — maybe three ones,' an exec speculated. 'The (Matthew) Stafford trade is pretty informative, but it would be more than that.'"

Two first-round picks would be a coup. The Eagles have four between the 2022 and 2023 drafts; if you get to keep half of those while adding Wilson? That's an instant yes. Once it becomes three, that's a little dicier. And if you're going with three, I don't want to give up anything else. That's an absurd amount of draft capital, the kind of haul that can solidify a team for a decade. You're not also getting a second-round pick.

For reference, the Matthew Stafford trade was this:

DET receives: 2022 1st Round pick, 2023 1st Round pick, 2021 3rd Round pick, Jared Goff

LAR receives: Matthew Stafford

If Seattle wants a player in return as well - a player of quality, not some throw-away member of the 53-man roster - then I'd rather keep the first-round picks at two, and then we can squabble about a Day Two pick.

This is all speculation, of course. Maybe Roseman is more on the fence about a Wilson deal than we think and won't go beyond two firsts. Maybe he's more all-in on a Wilson deal than we think and is willing to go past three. Who knows?

What we do know (probably) is that a Wilson trade, if one happens, is likely to happen before the draft - and maybe even before free agency, so both sides know what resources they're working with. Free agency begins March 16. The draft begins April 28.

In the next three months, the Eagles could look a whole lot different. Buckle up.