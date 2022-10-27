NFL trade rumors: Patriots have gotten calls about Damien Harris, Jabrill Peppers

Report: Teams showing trade interest in two more veteran Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The list of New England Patriots players reportedly drawing interest from other teams continues to grow.

Clubs have called the Patriots about running back Damien Harris and safety Jabrill Peppers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported Thursday. New England is "not shopping" either player, per Kyed.

Our Phil Perry reported Wednesday that teams have contacted New England about wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, while NFL Network's Mike Giardi added Thursday that offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn has garnered interest, as well.

So, that's a total of seven Patriots players (that we know of) who are viewed as potential trade targets around the league. If New England can get legitimate value in the form of draft capital for any one of these players, it's probably worth making the deal, as the team doesn't exactly look like a playoff contender at 3-4.

The Patriots are also tight on cap space, so a trade would be one avenue to put them in a better financial situation entering the 2023 offseason.