NFL trade rumors: Eagles’ still getting calls about Fletcher Cox, per report

The Eagles came pretty close to trading away Fletcher Cox at the trade deadline during the 2021 season and his name is coming up in those conversations again.

On Friday morning, the week before the new league year will begin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that teams have continued to call the Eagles about a possible trade for the veteran defensive tackle.

With all these big names being dealt, who could be the next? Last year, #Eagles Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox was nearly dealt at the trade deadline, and teams around the league have continued to call on him. Considering the D-line movement around the league, itâ€™s something to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

Cox, 31, played in 16 games in 2021 but failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2014. He had made six consecutive Pro Bowls and had been one of the best defensive tackles in the league for a long stretch.

Cox’s play fell off in 2021 and then there was the public airing of grievances over Jonathan Gannon’s new defensive scheme. Eventually, Gannon and Cox smoothed things over some and Cox became more productive down the stretch as the Eagles went on a run to make the playoffs. But it was still a disappointing season for Cox, who had 3 1/2 sacks, 35 tackles and 7 tackles for loss.

The Eagles are going to continue to listen to offers.

Right before the trade deadline last year, Cox was nearly dealt. There were a few teams interested, the Steelers and Raiders among them, but ultimately the Eagles held on to him.

“During the whole process I was in communication with Howie (Roseman) and Nick (Sirianni) and my agent, and there were some teams interested in me, and the most important part about it was they wanted me here and I wanted to be here,” Cox said in November.

“I’m happy to be here, and I’m looking forward to going out and playing at the Linc on Sunday. … They wanted me here, Mr. Lurie wanted me here, this organization wanted me here, I want to be here. Forever Philly and I’ve been here for 10 years and I’m happy to be here.”

Cox seemed appreciative that the Eagles kept him in the loop with those trade talks last year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter theorized that when the Eagles saw how much Von Miller brought in a trade to the Rams, they upped their asking price “to the point where it didn’t get done.”

A big hurdle in the way of a trade is Cox’s contract, which has been restructured enough times to become one of the more confusing deals in the NFL. Because of all these kick-the-can restructures, if Cox were to be traded before June 1, it would result in a massive dead cap number for the Eagles in 2021. So if a trade ever gets off the ground, it might require some help from Cox in the form of another restructure. Or they could wait to deal him until after June 1.

If the Eagles have to swallow a good deal of money just to trade Cox, then their asking price for him would likely be higher.

As it is now, Cox has a cap number of just under $15 million for the 2022 season and is under contract through the 2023 season. His fellow defensive tackle starter, Javon Hargrave, is younger and more productive but is currently entering a contract season coming off his first-career Pro Bowl.

After missing the Pro Bowl last season and despite the obvious drop-off in play, Cox was still confident in his abilities.

“I know I can still play at that level,” Cox said in December. “Obviously, didn’t have the numbers this year. It’s been up and down for me. I kind of expected it. All I can do is go out and finish this season strong. I still know I’m one of the best D-tackles in the league. I’m not salty about it at all.”