NFL trade rumors: Will Eagles pursue John Ross after he requests trade from Bengals?

At 1-4-1, the Eagles aren't exactly the ideal trade deadline buyers, but general manager Howie Roseman reportedly still wants to be aggressive before the Nov. 3 deadline.

And on Tuesday, an intriguing potential move popped up on the NFL trade radar: speedy Bengals wide receiver John Ross has reportedly approached the team about a trade, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, and could be moved before the deadline passes:

From @gmfb: #Bengals WR John Ross approached the team about a trade recently. The speedster, in the last year of his rookie deal, hasn't been playing much of late and wants a fresh start if that's going to continue being the case. pic.twitter.com/0LbfY9ODb4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2020

Do I think the Eagles should actually be buyers at the deadline? No, probably not.

But do I think they should give Ross a look? Absolutely.

Ross, 25, is in the final year of his rookie deal with Cincinnati, and carries a $5.4 million cap hit this season, with no money committed to the future.

His numbers with the Bengals since 2017 haven't been spectacular - after an injury-plagued rookie season, Ross has 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last 27 games. Not exactly thrilling numbers, but he still absolutely has big-play ability. Ross averaged 18.1 yards per reception on 28 catches last season.

A young wide receiver who still has a theoretically high ceiling, and doesn't saddle the team with any money problems in coming seasons? Sign me up.

This isn't the kind of move that would totally change the trajectory of the Eagles' franchise. But it's the kind of move that smart organizations make. Instead of holding our collective breath for aging vets like Alshon Jeffery or DeSean Jackson to suddenly shed their injury-prone reputations, how about we bring in a relatively low-risk young player and see if he can mesh with Carson Wentz ahead of free agency? Because of his uneven time in Cincy, Ross won't command a big payday this offseason unless he somehow leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl - in which case, pay the man.

If Howie Roseman can get the Bengals to send Ross to Philly for something like a fifth- or sixth-round pick in this year's draft, he should do it immediately.