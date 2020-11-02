NFL trade rumors: Eagles linebacker trade target sent to Steelers

Rumored Eagles linebacker trade target is on the move originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak, are decisively in first place in the NFC East, and will probably host a playoff game this winter.

With the NFL trade deadline closing in fast, the Birds were rumored to be potential buyers at the deadline as they look for linebacker and offensive line help. And one name in particular was the New York Jets' Avery Williamson, who the Eagles were reportedly eyeing as one linebacker option.

And on Sunday night, Williamson was traded to a football team in Pennsylvania - but not the Eagles.

Williamson was sent to the Steelers as Pittsburgh bolsters its roster ahead of a potential Super Bowl run, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Jets are trading LB Avery Williamson to the Steelers, as @MMehtaNYDN reported.



Trade terms, per source: Jets get Pitt’s 5th-round pick in 2022; Steelers get Williamson and Jets’ 2022 7th-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

The Jets effectively turned a seventh-round pick into a fifth-round pick in exchange for sending Williamson, a 28-year-old veteran tackle machine who is a free agent after this season. It's a good, smart move for a Steelers team trying to weather a season-ending injury to Devin Bush.

The good news for the Eagles? T.J. Edwards returned on Sunday night against the Cowboys and looked very solid at linebacker, an immediate improvement at the team's weakest position group.

Of course, almost any defender will look good against a seventh-round pick making his first career NFL start. We'll see if the Eagles decide to make a move before the deadline, or if they're okay with who they have in the NovaCare Complex.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.