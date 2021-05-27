NFL trade rumors: Eagles' Brandon Brooks reacts to reports

Reuben Frank
·3 min read

Brandon Brooks describes his reaction to offseason trade reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It didn’t bother Brandon Brooks that the Eagles were trying to trade him.

He figured if he went to another team, he’d just be the best guard in the NFL for that team instead of the Eagles.

That’s how he thinks.

Brooks, the Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowl guard, said Thursday it didn’t bother him when his name came up in trade talks this past offseason.

“This is a business, man,” he said. “The second you lose sight of this is a business is the second it gets to you. So for me, I get it. I’m an older guy, coming off an injury, at the time we were cash-strapped, make a lot of money. I get it. It didn’t hurt my feelings. I understand it’s a business.”

Brooks, who will turn 32 before the 2021 season begins, missed all of last year after blowing out his Achilles last June. He hasn’t finished a season healthy since 2017. And he did carry a $12 million cap figure at the point the Eagles were shopping him, since lowered to $7 million through a restructure.

So in a sense it’s understandable that the Eagles did talk to other teams about Brooks.

The one thing that bothered him was how he heard that the Eagles were shopping him.

“The only thing I wish about that actually was instead of hearing it from my mom — my mom being like, ‘Hey, where are we going?’ - it would have been nice to get a phone call (that) this was going on.

“But other than that? It’s a business, man, and I never lose sight of that. Hey, man, (if) something happened the biggest thing I’d miss was the fans in the city. There are no better fans, and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else or go anywhere else. But it happened and it is what it is.”

Brooks not only pronounced himself healthy and ready for training camp, he said his rehab went so well that if the Eagles won the NFC East last year and reached the playoffs he would have been able to play.

He was asked if the trade reports will serve as extra motivation and he said not at all, and he has a good reason why.

“I don’t use it as fuel because a trade doesn’t make me doubt myself,” he said. “If I had to go somewhere else in a trade or whatever happens if I have to go somewhere else to be the best, well then, I’ll go somewhere else to be the best. It’s part of the business, especially as you get older. I mean, we’ve seen some of the greats be with an organization for 15 years and then get released and have to play somewhere else. Never lose sight of that.”

Brooks said he never bothered to ask GM Howie Roseman or anybody in the front office about the trade talks simply because it was something out of his control that won’t affect the way he plays.

“I don’t think you really have to clear the air because I didn’t take it personal,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt my feelings or anything like that.

“Management does what’s best for the team so if they feel that’s best for the team that’s what they’re going to do. I don’t have any say, ‘Oh, no, don’t trade me.’ It’s just a part of life.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

 

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Falcons have discussed many Julio Jones trade offers

    It doesn't appear Julio Jones will be a Falcon much longer.

  • Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: “He throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure”

    As the Lions begin their new era with Dan Campbell as head coach, they also have a new quarterback in Jared Goff. Detroit has pared down on its OTA practices in Campbell’s first year, with the head coach saying Thursday that they won’t do any full-speed 11-on-11 work. But Goff has still made a positive [more]

  • Philadelphia Eagles make history, promoting Catherine Raiche to vice president of football operations

    Catherine Raiche holds the most senior-ranking team personnel position a woman has ever held in NFL history after being elevated in Philadelphia.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Donovan Mitchell is back, and the Jazz want to keep 'foot on the gas'

    The heart and soul of this Jazz team has returned. Mitchell did it all on the court Wednesday. There were no signs of rust to his game.

  • A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

    MIAMI (AP) On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Portland and the Lakers are going home having taken away home-court advantage from higher-seeded opponents in their respective series by getting splits of the first two games, at third-seeded Denver and second-seeded Phoenix.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • Lonzo Ball dealt to Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks in pair of Bleacher Report trades

    Bleacher Report's latest trade suggestion piece saw Lonzo Ball dealt to the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City – Chelsea, odds, picks

    The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.

  • Metta Sandiford-Artest on Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: 'Felt like I was going to run into the stands'

    Ex-NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest became upset that a fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook and thought back to the "Malice at the Palace."

  • Philadelphia 76ers bans season-ticket holder for Russell Westbrook popcorn incident

    The 76ers have revoked the fan's season ticket membership and the fan is banned indefinitely from future Wells Fargo Center events.

  • Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua delayed as Fury commits to trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder

    Tyson Fury has signed his contract to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, in a defence of the World Boxing Council heavyweight title set to take place on July 24 in Las Vegas. The venue, as well as Wilder's agreement, are yet to be made official. Fury had seemed on course to meet Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight crown late this summer in Saudi Arabia, but the richest fight in British boxing history, with a fee of £107 million being offered from the host country, collapsed a week ago when a judge in the US ruled that Wilder had the contractual right to a third contest with the 'Gypsy King'. Fury, who won the WBC belt from Wilder by seventh-round stoppage in Las Vegas 15 months ago, was in attendance at promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank event in Las Vegas on Saturday night at which Scotsman Josh Taylor claimed the undisputed super lightweight title with victory over Jose Ramirez. Fury signed his fight contract in public at the event. Fury pledged that Wilder would be "seriously smashed to bits". Fury said. "I'll give him another shoulder injury, biceps injury. One round, you're going. I have got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you." Joshua, meanwhile, is fully expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in August. If Joshua and Fury win their respective contests, both sides have said that talks to fight will resume and that the blockbuster event could still go ahead in 2021. Arum told Telegraph Sport that "a round table with all parties" would be the way forward to get the fight over the line. But two fights stand in that way. “[Fury-Wilder III] going ahead," Arum told Telegraph Sport." Everybody’s in different places. It’s a two-page document because we have the terms from the prior deal. Everybody’s agreed. The signing will be finished today [Saturday] and in my opinion the deal is done.” Arum admitted that the arbitration ruling from retired judge Daniel Weinstein was a "shocking moment". “Yeah completely, I was absolutely in a state of shock. But listen I’m not a lawyer myself and I did believe our position was crystal clear and the contract had expired. But if you’re watching a baseball game and the pitcher throws a ball and the umpire calls it a strike, the pitch is a strike. Even though it really is a ball that should have been called a ball. That’s it. The arbitrator looked at it differently from the way we did and came to a different conclusion and ruled the way he did. That’s it. You can’t just say cry to the sky. "The ruling is made and so you proceed with accordance with the ruling. It’s a basic thing. Should we have won the case? Yes. Did we win the case? No. So you have to proceed with that set of facts.” Arum believes Fury will defeat Wilder. “He knows the best way to fight Wilder is to take it to him". The promoter expects Joshua fight talks to begin again in August. "By then, I think more encouraging is that it will be in a world and a situation where covid is in the rear view mirror. And that fight belongs, I don’t care what the money is, in the UK. Let’s say in November or December in Cardiff, which has that big indoor arena. That would be tremendous, unbelievable. I’m not ruling out Saudi Arabia, I’m not ruling out anything. But there’s something poetic about the biggest fight in British history taking place in the UK.”

  • Watch: Media gets first look at Tim Tebow doing TE drills with Jags

    The local media finally got a glimpse of Tim Tebow working out at his new position with the Jags.

  • What to know from Packers defensive assistant coaches at OTAs

    Five of the defensive assistant coaches for the Green Bay Packers spoke to the media on Wednesday during OTAs.

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.

  • Former Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams doesn’t seem to be taking retirement seriously

    It seems Adams isn't QUITE ready to retire.

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.