NFL trade news: Eagles getting calls about Fletcher Cox as deadline approaches

The Eagles are preparing to take the field against the Lions in about two hours, but that hasn’t stopped the business of the NFL from reigning supreme on Sunday morning.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, teams around the league are clamoring to trade for Philadelphia star defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox.

Teams have been contacting the Eagles about Cox, figuring they could take a run at him to see if they could get him for a mid-to-late-round pick. On the heels of Cox airing grievances about the defense, teams have reacted. Cox is one of the core veterans GM Howie Roseman wants around, so he’s unlikely to part with him for anything less than a high pick.

With the Eagles sitting at 2-5 on the season, teams are expecting Howie Roseman to start selling off valuable assets.

Cox has just 11 tackles and 1 sack in 7 games this season and most recently publicly voiced his frustration about his usage in Philadelphia’s defensive scheme after the loss in Las Vegas last week.

Here are several key takeaways from the news.

Trading Cox would result in Wentz like dead cap hit

Philadelphia restructured Cox’s deal almost a month ago, and before that, trading the defensive tackle would have created a dead-money hit of ~$21 million. Now if the Eagles traded Cox, the cap hit would be ~$37 million per Jimmy Kempski.

