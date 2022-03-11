NFL trade news: Eagles getting calls about Fletcher Cox as free agency approaches

With all these big names being dealt, who could be the next? Last year, #Eagles Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox was nearly dealt at the trade deadline, and teams around the league have continued to call on him. Considering the D-line movement around the league, it’s something to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade discussions for over a year now and Ian Rapoport is reporting that teams around the NFL are still looking to acquire the future Hall of Famer.

Cox started 16 games for the Eagles during the regular season, logging 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in what many deemed another down year.

Cox dealt with questions about his fit in Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme and if not for a huge dead cap hit, could have been a potential candidate to be released.

Philadelphia has Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams at defensive tackle and could look to address the position during the first round of the NFL draft.

4 takeaways from Jason Kelce announcing his return to the Eagles in 2022

Ranking the QBs in the NFC East after Colts trade Carson Wentz to Washington

