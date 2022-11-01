NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Bears add for future while Packers flop

Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made.

The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also made a move for their future, acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins added star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to aid their Super Bowl pursuit.

Meanwhile, the struggling Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the deadline pass without the slightest move.

Here’s who got the best and worst out of a busy trade deadline:

Winner: Bears

Poles finally put his fingers on this rebuild by dealing away edge rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith for draft capital.

On Tuesday, Poles turned his attention to the future, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 second-round pick.

Poles cashed in his two biggest trade chips and brought in a talented pass-catcher that fits the Bears’ timeline.

Chicago overpaid for Claypool, but if he gels with Justin Fields, it won’t matter.

Overall, a good deadline for the Bears.

Loser: Packers

Green Bay has four games in a row, and the Packers’ lack of talent at wide receiver has been glaring through the first eight games.

The expectation was that the Packers would make some move at the deadline to help Aaron Rodgers.

They did no such thing, saddling Rodgers with a banged-up Allen Lazard, aging Sammy Watkins, and rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Green Bay’s window with Rodgers is closing, and the Packers did zero to help turn the sinking ship around.

Winner: Ravens

While Roquan Smith didn’t play up to his potential as the WILL linebacker in Bear head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense, he still is a very, very good linebacker.

He will thrive in the Ravens’ scheme and is the perfect piece to put in the middle of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme.

He’s a 25-year-old tackling machine who will help the Ravens’ defense come together.

Loser: Patriots

While the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills made trades to bolster their playoff-ready roster, the Patriots did nothing at Tuesday’s deadline.

The Patriots reportedly had conversations about trading wide receiver Kendrick Bourne but ended up doing nothing to help them compete in the AFC East.

It feels like a “wait until next year” signal from Bill Belichick.

Winner: 49ers

The 49ers gave up a lot to get Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. It was a bold move for a team ready to win now.

When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. As we’ve already seen through two games, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will have a lot of fun finding different ways to get the ball in McCaffrey’s hands.

With McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, the 49ers now have blue-chip talent at running back, receiver, and tight end. An embarrassment of riches in the Bay.

Loser: Rams

The Rams reportedly offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Brian Burns. They were rebuffed.

As a result, the Rams stood pat at the deadline. They didn’t find a way to address their edge-rusher need or offensive line issues.

At 3-4, the defending Super Bowl champions are in trouble. Now, it’s up to the guys in the locker room and Sean McVay to figure it out.

Winner: Panthers

After throwing Matt Rhule out of the building, many thought the Panthers were headed for a full rebuild.

That was not the case.

The Panthers traded McCaffrey but otherwise elected to keep D.J. Moore, Burns, Josh Allen, and Jaycee Horn in the fold.

By not having a firesale, the Panthers kept a good young nucleus together that should make them an attractive coaching destination.

