NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Teams that made best, worst moves

The 2019 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with several teams making big-time changes to their rosters. On the other hand, a plethora of teams stood pat at Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline, for both good and bad reasons.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers upgraded considerably with the addition of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The Raiders made several moves in previous weeks, including trading for wide receiver Zay Jones while shipping cornerback Gareon Conley off to Houston.

With the trade deadline over, here are three winners and three losers from around the league.

Winners

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have an elite defense and a two-headed monster in their backfield with Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman. There was one missing ingredient and general manager John Lynch went out and got it.

San Francisco acquired Sanders one week ago in a trade with the Denver Broncos, and coach Kyle Shanahan didn't waste any time getting Sanders involved in his offense. He played nearly every snap Sunday in the 49ers' 51-13 win over the Panthers and made an immediate impact.

Sanders had four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in his 49ers debut. He instantly became the team's No. 1 receiver and is a sure-handed option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lynch and Shanahan aren't messing around. They have the Super Bowl on their minds.

New England Patriots

As if the 8-0 Patriots needed more help. Well, that's exactly what they got in receiver Mohamed Sanu, who they acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

New England added Sanu before the 49ers' trade for Sanders. Lynch admitted San Francisco was in on both receivers, and Sanu seemed like a perfect fit with as a big slot receiver who has played for Shanahan in the past.

The 49ers and Patriots could be on a collision course heading toward the Super Bowl. If that's the case, Robert Saleh's defense will have to slow down a player San Francisco had its eyes on.

Baltimore Ravens

Oakland native Marcus Peters was traded from the Rams to the Ravens two weeks ago, and it already looks like a great move.

Peters recorded a pick six in his Ravens debut in a 30-16 win over the Seahawks and didn't allow a single catch. He excels in zone coverage and fits the Ravens' scheme much better than the Rams' man-heavy defense.

The Ravens could face the likes of Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes or Jacoby Brissett in the playoffs. They need a stout defensive backfield, and Peters might be the perfect addition.

Losers

Cincinnati Bengals

What the hell is going on in Cincinnati? The 0-8 Bengals seem to have no plan and absolutely blew it at this year's trade deadline.

Quarterback Andy Dalton was benched Tuesday -- literally on his 32nd birthday -- for a rookie named Ryan Finley (?), and that was their most sane move of the day, because it actually was a move. This team is going nowhere this season. The Bengals have to focus on the future, hence the Dalton benching. But every other decision shows their incompetence.

#FreeAJGreen was trending Tuesday, and for good reason. The Bengals wouldn't trade the star receiver, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, because, well ... who knows.

Figure it out, Cincy.

Washington

Speaking of incompetence, say hello to the Washington Football Team.

Washington has held on to one of the best trade pieces in the league all season long, and then just began taking calls on offensive tackle Trent Williams with 48 hours to go until the deadline before ultimately holding on to him.

The one quote that stands out talking with league sources on possible Trent Williams move - Redskins wouldn't take calls on a trade for months, "nobody wants to bail them out now." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 29, 2019

Williams, who has made seven straight Pro Bowls, requested a trade months ago. Washington refused and he hasn't played a single game this season. Even if he does hit the field this year, this was another 'L' in Washington.

As long as the team's name remains, this franchise will be on the wrong side of doing the right thing. Dropping the ball with Williams is just the latest example.

Denver Broncos

Receiving third and fourth-round draft picks from the 49ers for Sanders, who is due to be a free agent this offseason, was a solid haul for the Broncos. But general manager John Elway is stuck in the middle without a sense of reality.

Trading Sanders shows Elway understands the 2-6 Broncos should go through a rebuild. Holding onto impending free-agent cornerback Chis Harris Jr. shows he truly doesn't know the direction of his team.

The Broncos reportedly were asking for a heavy haul from teams in exchange for Harris. The reality is, that wasn't going to happen for a 30-year-old who is under contract for $12.5 million this season, his last before free agency.

If there was a 6-foot-9 quarterback available, then Elway might have made a deal. But Brock Osweiler already retired.

