NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day

The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.

With 30 minutes to go before the deadline, here’s a review of every trade that’s gone down in the league the last three weeks, including a flurry of deals that were just made today.

Jets LB Jacob Martin to Broncos

Jets get a 2024 4th round pick for Martin and a 2024 5th. Solid value for a rotational player averaging only 19 snaps per game. Opens a spot on crowded D line. https://t.co/80Giz4PLrL — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 1, 2022

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Here is the trade the Falcons and Jaguars now are finalizing, per sources. 🏈Jaguars get WR Calvin Ridley 🏈Falcons get a 2023 5th-round pick and and a conditional 2024 4th that can rise on these conditions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

49ers RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

Trade: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

From NFL Now: The #Broncos unload Bradley Chubb for a package that includes a first-round pick, sending him to the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/2Gwag81MRi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Commanders CB William Jackson III to Steelers

TRADE: Steelers finalizing trade for Commanders CB William Jackson III. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/g3EZxF3tQg — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2022

Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Bears

BREAKING: Bears trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/teoP4wiQqE — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2022

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Bears LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

We have acquired 2023 2nd and 5th round draft picks and A.J. Klein from the Ravens in exchange for Roquan Smith. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2022

Giants WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

We have traded with the New York Giants for WR Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/cGo1wm2Dz7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 28, 2022

Bears DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins has been traded to the Cowboys for draft pick compensation, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/8HOVWTBkz2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 25, 2022

Jaguars RB James Robinson to Jets

BREAKING: Jaguars trading RB James Robinson to the Jets. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/V7s3KH3Tdz — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2022

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

The trade of #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to the #49ers is now official. He has passed his physical and is good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson thanks the Carolina Panthers via Instagram pic.twitter.com/EpbMGbVrNa — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) October 27, 2022

Falcons LB Deion Jones to Browns

TRADE: Browns trading for Falcons LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft picks (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/8UrLJBYkND — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2022

