NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
With 30 minutes to go before the deadline, here’s a review of every trade that’s gone down in the league the last three weeks, including a flurry of deals that were just made today.
Jets LB Jacob Martin to Broncos
Jets get a 2024 4th round pick for Martin and a 2024 5th.
Solid value for a rotational player averaging only 19 snaps per game. Opens a spot on crowded D line. https://t.co/80Giz4PLrL
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 1, 2022
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
Here is the trade the Falcons and Jaguars now are finalizing, per sources.
🏈Jaguars get WR Calvin Ridley
🏈Falcons get a 2023 5th-round pick and and a conditional 2024 4th that can rise on these conditions.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
49ers RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins
Trade: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to Miami, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
From NFL Now: The #Broncos unload Bradley Chubb for a package that includes a first-round pick, sending him to the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/2Gwag81MRi
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022
Commanders CB William Jackson III to Steelers
TRADE: Steelers finalizing trade for Commanders CB William Jackson III. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/g3EZxF3tQg
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2022
Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Bears
BREAKING: Bears trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/teoP4wiQqE
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2022
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
Bears LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
We have acquired 2023 2nd and 5th round draft picks and A.J. Klein from the Ravens in exchange for Roquan Smith.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2022
Giants WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs
We have traded with the New York Giants for WR Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/cGo1wm2Dz7
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 28, 2022
Bears DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
BREAKING: Bears trading DE Robert Quinn to the Eagles. (via @RapSheet + @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/XQ1K3m0d0l
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2022
Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins has been traded to the Cowboys for draft pick compensation, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/8HOVWTBkz2
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 25, 2022
Jaguars RB James Robinson to Jets
BREAKING: Jaguars trading RB James Robinson to the Jets. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/V7s3KH3Tdz
— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2022
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
The trade of #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to the #49ers is now official. He has passed his physical and is good to go.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson thanks the Carolina Panthers via Instagram pic.twitter.com/EpbMGbVrNa
— Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) October 27, 2022
Falcons LB Deion Jones to Browns
TRADE: Browns trading for Falcons LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft picks (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/8UrLJBYkND
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2022