NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day

Tim Weaver
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.

With 30 minutes to go before the deadline, here’s a review of every trade that’s gone down in the league the last three weeks, including a flurry of deals that were just made today.

Jets LB Jacob Martin to Broncos

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

49ers RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

Commanders CB William Jackson III to Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Bears

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

Bears LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

Giants WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

Bears DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

Jaguars RB James Robinson to Jets

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals

Falcons LB Deion Jones to Browns

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

