2021 NFL trade deadline tracker: Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and some big names could move places. This post will be updated with moves throughout the day.

Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Ingram had already told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he was being traded to Kansas City.

Ingram, 32, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers in July and was reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time he received. The three-time Pro Bowler had one sack and 10 tackles with the Steelers in six games played this season. Pittsburgh and Kansas City had reportedly been in talks for a few weeks on the deal.

He spent the first nine seasons of this career with the Chargers organization, earning his three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2017-19.